Shooting begins for 'Coolie No. 1' remake in Thailand

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Shooting for the much-awaited movie 'Coolie no 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan began on Wednesday in Bangkok.

The writer of the remake, Farhad Samji, uploaded a video on Instagram indicating the first day of shooting in Bangkok, Thailand.

"1st Day shoot of Coolie No. 1," he captioned along with the video.



In the video, he can be seen flaunting the 'Coolie No. 1' badge and saying 'Coolie No. 1 first day, shoot begins."

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the 'Judwaa 2' actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

The actor's take as a commentator in the clip's background is sure to leave his fans in splits.

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Varun, recently wrapped up Remo D'Souza's directorial film 'Street Dancer 3D', wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)