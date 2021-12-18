Shooting for first film with Prithviraj Ji, Raj Ji was 'pressure with great deal': Randhir Kapoor

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently shared priceless anecdotes from the film sets of his first movie 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' and revealed how working with his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and father Raj Kapoor was 'pressure with a great deal'.

"It was a great pressure because I made my film 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' with my grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor Ji, father Raj Kapoor Ji, and my girlfriend Babita. The pressure was a great deal more when I go on my set and explain a scene to my grandfather," Randhir told ANI while promoting the recently-released 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work', a memoir on his late legendary father.

"I explained to him you walk from here and there...and he used to say yeah everything is fine but you show me how to do it. And I felt very foolish that I have been an actor for last five minutes and this man who has worked for decades is telling me to show what and how to do.. so I did it," the 74-year-old said.

Randhir said he thought his leg was getting pulled when later his father also told him to do the same thing.



"Later my father told the same thing, and I thought maybe they are pulling my leg...," he said adding, "they said no we are not, we are just teaching you because we might not be here tomorrow... whoever comes here might think this director knows nothing. So you show us, how to do it because you know us and you know the work."

Reminiscing of his first film offer, the 'Dharam Karam' actor also shared the priceless advice his father gave him for the future.

"When I got my first film offer I was nervous, my father told me why? If you know your work then do it! Maine tumhe dariya me faenk diya hai (I threw you in the river) if you'll swim... you will be saved, otherwise you'll be drown," Randhir shared.

Written by veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail's memoir 'Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work' was released recently on the late legendary actor's 97th birth anniversary -- December 14.

In this insightful memoir, Rawail brings alive the memories of what made the late legendary actor the 'greatest showman' of Indian cinema. (ANI)

