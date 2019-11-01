Shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' begins

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:08 IST

Yami Gautam shuts trolls, says 'Bala' is about 'loving oneself'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): At a time when co-stars are judged and compared on the basis of work, outfits and what not; Yami Gautam went the other way to support her 'Bala' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar.