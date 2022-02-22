Shooting of Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' started

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actors Arjun Mathur and Rasika Dugal have started shooting for their film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

On Tuesday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.



"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli -- now filming," he wrote alongside a picture of him with Rasika and film's director Anshuman Jha.

The film is being shot in London. It was supposed to go on the floors in March 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tannishtha Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee are also a part of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'. (ANI)

