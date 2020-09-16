Show business is absolutely intoxicating: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Sharing a picture of herself getting ready in front of the mirror, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that the show business is "intoxicating."

The 'Queen' actor who recently made her debut on Twitter took to the platform and shared the picture and her thoughts on "show business".

"Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make-believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality," she tweeted.



"A little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion," she added.

The picture features the 33-year-old actor in her bathrobe putting her lipstick on, in front of the camera.

Kangana has been in the show business for over 14 years. (ANI)

