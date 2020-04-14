Shraddha Kapoor approves of Mumbai Police's twist to 'Stree' dialogue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday approved the special twist given by Mumbai police to the famous dialogue 'O stree kal aana' from her hit 2018 horror-drama 'Stree' to urge people to stay indoors amid coronavirus spread.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the picture by Mumbai Police that read, "O corona kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe. The dialogue was seen written on a wall just like the movie.



Mumbai Police captioned the picture as, "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVID19"

Responding to this Shraddha retweeted the picture with the twist and wrote, "Bilkul" (exactly) along with thumbs up, clapping emoji with a heart.

Many Bollywood actors have expressed gratitude to the police force for working tirelessly to contain coronavirus. Actors including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal and others used social media to laud the relentless warriors working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

