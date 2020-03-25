Shraddha Kapoor asks people to take nationwide lockdown positively

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram and asked the people to look at the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown positively and do something constructive.

The actor posted a letter asking people to meditate, spend time with their families and practice a healthy lifestyle during the course of 21 days.



"Hi, beautiful people. Hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves -This 21-day lockdown is a safety measure for our entire country. How we look at this time, is entirely up to us," she wrote in the letter.

"Let's choose to look at it positively, please. Let's use this time to grow. We can meditate, spend time with our families, practice a healthy lifestyle, learn something new, enjoy the simple things, have gratitude & be calm," she added.

She captioned the post by asking people to stay at home as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has affected at least 606 people across the country. (ANI)

