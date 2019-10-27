Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

Shraddha took to Instagram stories to post a message saying "Let's keep this Diwali cracker free and do our bit for the environment and for the animals."



This isn't the first time when the 32-year-old actor has been vocal about the protection of the environment.

She had earlier joined the protests in Mumbai against the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest.

The actor then too expressed herself on Instagram and wrote, "This is wrong and should not be happening" and "Mumbaikars wake up".

On the work front, Shraddha, who is still basking in the success of her films 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' will be back with 'Baaghi's' third installment alongside Tiger Shroff after featuring in the first one. The second part of the series featured Disha Patani.

Apart from Tiger, Shraddha is all set to reunite with her 'Ek Villain' co-actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020. (ANI)

