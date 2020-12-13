Shraddha Kapoor digs out old family picture on parents' anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): As her actor parents - Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor - celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday dug out an old family picture to commemorate the day.

The 'Ek Villian,' actor took to Instagram to share the throwback picture and wished her parents on the occasion.

The picture sees a young Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor with little Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor posing at a scenic location in the midst of snow-capped mountains.



Besides the family picture, Shraddha also shared a monochrome picture of her mother and father from their younger days.

"Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu," the 33-year-old actor wrote in the caption as she wished her parents on the occasion.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Prateik Babbar, and many fans commented on the post and wished the couple. (ANI)

