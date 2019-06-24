Shraddha Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor (image courtesy: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying 'Saaho' shoot in snow-clad mountains

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:23 IST

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time shooting in Europe for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Saaho'.
The 'Half Girlfriend' actor shared pictures on Instagram stories featuring the entire crew enjoying the view while heading to the top of snow-clad mountains for shooting.
"Heading on top of the mountain to shoot," she captioned one picture.

Giving a glimpse of the shoot location, which was covered with snow all around, the actor wrote, "Saaho, Europe Sched."
The 32-year-old actor also shared a picture of herself getting ready in the dressing room with an amazing landscape visible from the window. "Up above the world so high. Saaho, Europe Sched," she captioned the picture.
Recently the teaser of the film was released giving a visual treat to the fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts, and witty dialogues.
The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences - starting from 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike - which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.
Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.
Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho'. The film also marks the 'Stree' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.
The movie is being shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day (Aug 15) this year. (ANI)

