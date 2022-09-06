Shraddha Kapoor expressed her love for modaks, says "Khaate jao"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She is often sharing pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media.

Recently, she shared a glimpse where she can be seen enjoying a large plate of Modaks. She wrote, "Kuch nahi hota bhaie, Khaate Jao."



The 'Aashiqui 2' actor also shared pictures with Ganpati celebrations where she can be seen wearing a beautiful saree. She also posed with her Ganpatti.

She captioned the post, "Ganpatti Bappa Morya!!! My favourite 10 days of the year."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrives on Earth with her mother and goddess Parvati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's as yet-untitled project alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she will essay the role of a serpent in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film. (ANI)