Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut in latest post

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Monday, shared her new look on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Stree' actor shared a couple of posts, which she captioned, "New hair!!! Like or Love???"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch2K9HWJkbl/

In the post, Shraddha could be seen flaunting her new hair and her cute smile as she donned a grey shirt along with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Soon after the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared her new look, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet messages for the actor.

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam commented, " Love!!"



"you are the most beautiful person" a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "there is something sweet but not a sugar and it is shraddha smile."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, which was declared a hit at the box office.

Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' approached Shraddha, to play the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

