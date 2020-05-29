Shraddha Kapoor goes on 'groceries adventure' with brother wearing mask, gloves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Sporting masks for 'shopping adventure' with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a picture giving her fans insight into what grocery shopping looks like during coronavirus lockdown.

The 'Stree' actor reposted a selfie on Instagram where she is seen with her brother doing groceries shopping as they are seen wearing masks and gloves as precautionary measures and were seen pushing the trolley around inside the store.



Along with the post, Shraddha wrote, in writing, " Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor ." (along with a heart emoji)

The picture was originally shared by the 'Aashiqui 2' star's brother on his Instagram. Alongside the post, he noted, "It's a lotttttaaaaa fun when you go grocery shopping with your sibling [?][?] ... stay safe all and ... when you are with some one at a close distance, make sure you are wearing a .. for your safety and others around ."

The 'Ek Villain' star has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown as she has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor recalled her precious childhood moments and shared throwback pictures with her brother on the occasion of National Brother's Day. (ANI)

