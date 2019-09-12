Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor kick-starts shooting for 'Baaghi 3'

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor who packed some powerful punches in her latest release 'Saaho,' kick-started the shooting of her next film 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday.
The actor broke the news on her Instagram story where she shared a letter from the producer Sajid Nadiadwala welcoming the actor for the third installment. "Dear Shraddha, you made all of us go Cham Cham! Welcome back to the third phase of Baaghi franchise. We can't wait to see you back in action! Wishing you all the luck and love on kickstarting the journey today! Love Sajid Nadiadwala," the letter read.
The actor who was elated to receive the letter from the producer wrote, "So Excited, wohoooo. Baaghi 3, Day 1."

Shraddha who is still basking in the success of her films 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore' will be back with Baaghi's third installment alongside Tiger Shroff after featuring in the first one. The second part of the series featured Disha Patani.
Apart from Tiger, Shraddha is all set to reunite with her 'Ek Villain' co-actor Riteish Deshmukh.
The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.
Tiger will be next seen in action-thriller film 'WAR' opposite Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:52 IST

