Shraddha Kapoor officiates her best friend's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): This wedding season, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is not just attending wedding parties but even officiating her best friend's marriage.

Make-up artist Shraddha Naik has worked with the 'Ek Villian' actor for a very long time and she wanted none other than her star friend to get her married to her husband Richard.





Held at a serene hilltop in Lonavala, the Christian wedding ceremony saw Kapoor looking beautiful in a lilac dress, as per the wedding theme.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor would be seen in Luv Ranjan's next, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

