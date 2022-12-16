Shraddha Kapoor reveals her "Bae", any guesses?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Friday, revealed her 'Bae' on her social media.

The 'Aashiqui 2' actor shared a video of herself eating food items from various cuisines during her work.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the video which she captioned, "Khaana is BAE."



In the video, Shraddha could be seen enjoying different delicacies along with her team members.

Soon after the 'Baaghi' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Khaana is love," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "East or west food is the BEST."

"If the saying "we are what we eat" is true, then that explains how you're so sweet," another fan commented.

On the work front, Shraddha recently unveiled the title of her upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from the title, the makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)