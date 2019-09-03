Shakti Kapoor's collage (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Shakti Kapoor's collage (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor revisits father Shakti's iconic roles to wish him a happy birthday!

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor wished her father Shakti Kapoor in the cutest way possible which is sure to take you back to the 90s!
While he is widely known for his iconic role 'crime master Gogo', Shakti has essayed a number of quirky characters which his daughter Shraddha Kapoor brought out in a collage to wish the actor on his 67th birthday!
Featuring Nandu from Raja Babu, Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Vikram in Qurbani, Chuttitya in Gunda, Shraddha dedicated a collage to his father on Instagram along with a heartfelt wish.
"Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you," she captioned.
Well, the 'Saaho' actor's post drew wishes for Shakti from a host of other celebrities including Ranveer Singh.
"Legend," he wrote on the post.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda, wrote, "Living Legend !!!! Chota sa pyaara sa nanha sa Bachcha for ever."

On the work front, Shraddha's latest outing 'Saaho' alongside Prabhas raked in Rs. 79.08 crore in the first weekend.
Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.
'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.
The film was released on August 30 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:30 IST

An ode to all superstitions, 'Lucky Charm' from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): While the trailer of 'The Zoya Factor' showed Sonam Kapoor as team India's 'Lucky Charm', here's the first track from the film dedicated to the lady luck and all those superstitions that we grew up listening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:18 IST

Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam to be honoured with lifetime award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam is all set to be bestowed with a lifetime achievement award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:08 IST

Prince Charles collaborates with designers to create fashion...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): While Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is busy giving finishing touches to her upcoming workwear collection, her father-in-law Prince Charles is busy with his own fashion project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:50 IST

Is Aaron Carter dating YouTuber Trisha Paytas?

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American singer Aaron Carter left fans talking behind his back when he was spotted hanging out with rumoured girlfriend and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:17 IST

Kangana Ranaut to shoot grand retro number for Jayalalithaa biopic

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut who is known for her stellar acting is currently busy preparing for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, for a biopic of the late leader. The film is titled 'Jaya' in Hindi and 'Thalaivi' in Tamil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:30 IST

Kim Kardashian West spends Labour Day studying for bar exam

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West spent Labour Day by doing something really constructive - studying for her bar exam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:08 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan send out thank you cards after Archie's...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are busy these days sending out thank-you cards after their son Archie's christening ceremony in July.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:33 IST

Prosecutor-R. Kelly's-marriage-Aliyah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Citing R. Kelly's illicit marriage to teen singer Aaliyah as a proof, Illinois federal prosecutors said that he should be kept behind bars pending trial, according to court papers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:32 IST

He's going to be fine: Kevin Hart's wife on his condition

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Kevin Hart's wife Eniko recently updated fans about her husband's health condition following a car accident over the weekend that left him hospitalized with a back injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

Ayushmann, Nushrat spread love with new song 'Ik Mulaqaat'

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana, who will play his quirkiest character till date in upcoming film 'Dream Girl,' shared a fresh-from-the-oven love melody 'Ik Mulaqaat' from the flick which stars Nushrat Bharucha as the female lead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:52 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share quote from Nelson Mandela...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are all set to embark on their Africa trip along with son Archie, shared a quote about of former South African president Nelson Mandela about leadership, on their joint Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:34 IST

Vivek Oberoi, Daisy Shah host grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): When the entire country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour, personalities from Bollywood are also immersed in the bhakti of Bappa!.

Read More
iocl