Shraddha Kapoor revisits father Shakti's iconic roles to wish him a happy birthday!

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor wished her father Shakti Kapoor in the cutest way possible which is sure to take you back to the 90s!

While he is widely known for his iconic role 'crime master Gogo', Shakti has essayed a number of quirky characters which his daughter Shraddha Kapoor brought out in a collage to wish the actor on his 67th birthday!

Featuring Nandu from Raja Babu, Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, Vikram in Qurbani, Chuttitya in Gunda, Shraddha dedicated a collage to his father on Instagram along with a heartfelt wish.

"Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you," she captioned.

Well, the 'Saaho' actor's post drew wishes for Shakti from a host of other celebrities including Ranveer Singh.

"Legend," he wrote on the post.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda, wrote, "Living Legend !!!! Chota sa pyaara sa nanha sa Bachcha for ever."



On the work front, Shraddha's latest outing 'Saaho' alongside Prabhas raked in Rs. 79.08 crore in the first weekend.

Along with Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.

'Saaho' also marks the 'Ek Villain' actor's debut in the South Indian film industry.

The film was released on August 30 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. (ANI)

