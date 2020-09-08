Shraddha Kapoor sends heartwarming birthday wishes to 'Aaji' Asha Bhonsle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): As legendary singer, Asha Bhonsle on Tuesday ringed in her 87th birthday, actor Shraddha Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday note for the singer.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor lovingly addresses Asha Bhosle as 'Aaji' and she shared a photo of the singer on Instagram and penned her birthday wish. She captioned the post as, "Double birthday love @asha. Bhosle #MeenaAaji..."



On receiving the adorable birthday wish from Shraddha, the veteran singer in response, noted in the comments section," Thank You Beta," alongside red heart, and joining hands emoji.

Today, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai took to Instagram to share a photo of Asha Bhosle's birthday cake.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with co-star Tiger Shroff, and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's untitled film. (ANI)

