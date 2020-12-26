Shraddha Kapoor sets social media ablaze with latest saree look

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Blinking like a ray of sunshine, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans with a scintillating post on Saturday.

Fans cannot stop gushing over Shraddha's traditional saree look that she recently shared on her social media handles.

The 33-year-old star exuded elegance while being draped into embroidered mustard coloured Arpita Mehta saree, which she accessorised with sober Indian jewellery inclusive of bangles and a statement 'maang tika'. Skipping neckpiece and earrings, she complemented the look with open wavy hair and minimal makeup look.



The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor was dressed for one of her cousin's wedding ceremonies which she announced earlier through her Instagram story.



With the post that accumulated more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted, Shraddha kept the caption simple and posted a yellow heart emoticon acknowledging her team for the look she sported.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a busy year with her back to back releases like 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. Besides, the 'Saaho' star has also announced her next with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the 'Nagin' trilogy, in which she will portray the lead. (ANI)

