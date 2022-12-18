Shraddha Kapoor shares glimpse from her lazy weekend, says "Aaj kuch nahi krenge"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a smiley picture from her lazy weekend vibe.

Taking to Instagram. Shraddha dropped a series of pictures, alongwith a caption, "Aaj haq se kuch nahi karenge."

In the pictures, the actor was seen relaxing on a bed and posing for a selfie with her beautiful smile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTgH1JpT24/

She was seen in a comfy outfit while donning a blue t-shirt and pyjama.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote hilarious comment, "Hair dry karlo dear.. Thand lag jayegi."



Another wrote, "Aaj haq se vada pav khayege."





Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha recently unveiled the title of her upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from the title, the makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)

