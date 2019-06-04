Shraddha Kapoor shares happy picture with Varun Dhawan from sets of 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on screen in 'Street Dancer 3D', the duo has been making sure to keep the audience on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Shraddha and Varun have almost wrapped up the Dubai schedule of their upcoming film.

Today, on the last day of the Dubai schedule, the 'Ek Villain' actor took to her Instagram account to share a selfie from the sets, featuring her with Varun. The two can be seen all smiles posing for a happy picture together.

"Last day of the Dubai schedule @varundvn," she captioned the post.



Varun quickly commented on the picture. Sharing an interesting update about the photo, he wrote, "I actually clicked this selfie in a take which features in the movie haha."

The duo often shares pictures and videos from the sets of the film which increases the excitement quotient amongst their fans.

It seems that Varun and Shraddha are enjoying their journey on the sets so much so that they don't want to return home. The 'Judwaa 2' actor on the weekend posted a video on Instagram where the entire crew can be seen shouting and screaming just to the thought of pack up and returning home from shooting.

This is Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 2015's hit film 'ABCD 2'.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif was to play the leading lady in the film. In fact, Varun and Katrina also appeared together on the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' to promote their dance drama. However, Katrina had to back out of the project because she was busy shooting for 'Bharat'.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun will next be seen in the remake of 'Coolie No 1', while Shraddha has two films in her kitty-- 'Saaho' and 'Chhicchore'. (ANI)

