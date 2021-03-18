Shraddha Kapoor shares picturesque view of Maldives vacation with stunning selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Giving her fans major vacation goals, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a gorgeous selfie amid the picturesque location of the Maldives.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor hopped on to Instagram to share the mesmerising view of the location with her fans.

The snap sees the 'Stree' actor flaunting her bare skin as she bore a no makeup look, and donned a white floral print spaghetti top. The actor is all smiling as her luscious locks blow with the air at the exotic location.



In the backdrop, one can catch a captivating view of a beach and sea, and a clear blue sky. The snap also captures a clear blue sky filled with clouds. The picture is surely giving vacation vibes to fans.

Taking to the captions, the 'Ek Villain' star simply left a beach, a pink flower, a mermaid and a blue heart emoticon.

Celebrity followers including singer Kanika Kapoor and more than 80,000 fans liked the post over the photo-sharing platform.

While many chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart emoticons.

On the work front, Shraddha, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 3', has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

