Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture reminiscing childhood days with brothers

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Reminiscing the precious childhood moments, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared throwback pictures with her brother on the occasion of National Brother's Day.

The 'Stree' actor put out a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring pictures with her brothers. In the first one, Shraddha is seen standing in a queue in the middle of her brothers, while the second picture features the '2 States' star sitting on the ground while her teenage brothers play. The third picture feature Shraddh eating her birthday cake.

Along with the adorable post, the 'Baaghi' star wrote, "Grown-up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros! @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant.



Celebrity followers including Shraddha's 'Baghi' co-star Tiger Shroff liked the post that garnered more than 4 lakh likes within an hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

The 'Ek Villain' star has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown as she has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor recalled her childhood days and shared an extremely adorable throwback picture showcasing her bunny teeth. (ANI)

