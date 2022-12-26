Shraddha Kapoor spreads Christmas cheer with new pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared a couple of pictures from her Christmas celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with a glimpse of her Christmas vibes.

The actor shared pictures of herself in the red Santa cap, wearing a big smile. In the other picture, she is seen playing with her furry friends.

Sharing the adorable pictures, she wrote, "Christmas Energyyy."



Many actors took to social media to share pictures and videos from their respective Christmas celebrations.

From Madhuri Dixit to Rajkummar Rao, many celebrities extended warm wishes to fans and followers, along with a peek into their own Christmas festivities via Instagram. Let us take a look at 10 of these bright and festive celebrity posts.

On the work front, Shraddha recently unveiled the title of her upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

The makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got a massive response from the audience.

With a typically foot-tapping tune by composer Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video gives a taste of the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video also gives a sneak peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)