Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, share teaser of battle song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Friday shared the teaser of their new battle song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' from their upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3D'.

The actors took to Instagram to share the teaser video of the song 'Illegal Weapon' which is a remake of a Punjabi song of the same name.

"The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @varundvn #StreetDancer3d," the Kapoor captioned the post.

Dhawan also shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"#illegalweapon2 out tomorrow. Bring it on rule breakers @ShraddhaKapoor. #streetdancer3d 24th Jan" he captioned the post.

The song will narrate a dance battle between two teams, of which one is led by Shraddha and the other by Varun.

The trailer of the movie that saw the light of the day a few weeks earlier features Shraddha Kapoor as the leader of the Pakistani dance team whereas Varun Dhawan is seen representing the Indian team.

The same spirit of rivalry is seen in the teaser of the song 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' where both the teams are ready for a face-off. The song will be released on January 4.

Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 and has Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles apart from the lead duo. (ANI)

