Shriya Pilgaonkar is back with her character Radha in upcoming series 'The Broken News season 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to return with one of the fans appreciated characters, Radha Bhargava with the sequel of the much-acclaimed series, 'The Broken News' that also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre.

Talking about the show, Shriya said " I'm so happy and grateful with the love we got for the season 1 of 'The Broken News' which is a layered, humane exploration of how different News channels capture the daily discourse in the country. In Season 2, the story gets more exciting and gripping where you can expect a whole lot of twists. Our writing team has done an incredible job with the different themes and stories that the series explores in season 2."



Shriya garnered several nominations and accolades for her portrayal of the feisty journalist Radha.

About her character's journey, Shriya shared, "My character Radha is back with a bang and is on a mission to fight the system that wrongly accused her. She is very unpredictable this season with what she is going to do next which makes it all the more interesting for me to play as an actor. Jaideep and Sonali are dear friends and I'm also looking forward to being back on set with them. There are some surprises in store and I can't speak about it just yet, but I'm really kicked about season 2."

Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Broken News' is based on the world of news reporting. (ANI)

