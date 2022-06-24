Shriya Saran wraps shooting for 'Drishyam 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor Shriya Saran has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming flick 'Drishyam 2'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya shared a series of pictures. From a happy snap with beautiful flowers to the cake-cutting ceremony with the crew, she posted it all.









Alongside the photographs, she penned a heartfelt note which reads, "Thank you @andreikoscheev for beautiful flowers . Thank you for the best crew ever ! @abhishekpathakk you are ammmaaaazzziiingggg director. So happy to have worked with you."

She also wrote about her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. "@tabutiful you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you! @ajaydevgn thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again," she added.

"#Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me, and I miss her ....," she concluded.

Apart from Shriya, the movie will also feature Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

A few days back, Ajay took to Instagram and shared that the sequel to the hit thriller will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022.

'Drishyam 2' is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50. (ANI)

