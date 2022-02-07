Shruti Haasan appreciates SRK for paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan has extended her support and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan after several netizens trolled the superstar for the way in which he paid his last respects to the legendary singer.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shruti shared a monochrome picture of Khan and wrote, "Love this man. Always always."





Lata Mangeshkar's final rites were conducted at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

In the pictures and videos that went viral on social media, SRK could be seen raising his hands in dua. Khan also paid a floral tribute and after reciting the dua, he blew air from his mouth and bent over Mangeshkar's mortal remains.

While the act of blowing out air after dua is part of the pious practice, many netizens trolled Khan for allegedly "spitting".

However, several social media users also hailed SRK for his touching gesture.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

