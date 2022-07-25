Shruti Haasan celebrates 13 years in the film industry, says 'Magical 13 years'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Actor Shriti Haasan celebrated her 13 years in the entertainment industry by sharing a video on Sunday on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor dropped a video of herself thanking her fans for the love and support in this journey.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I'd do more than a movie even I wasn't born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact it has given me the life I'm so grateful for .. through the years I've learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I've never known before. I'm so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)



The 36-year-old actor continued, "Thankyou for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art . Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years."

In the monochrome video, the actor was seen stating "I don't have words just thank you"

She looked stunning and glowing in a t-shirt and open tresses.

As soon as the actor posted the video, her fans and industry colleagues dropped their wishes in the comment box.

Film director, Siddharth Malhotra dropped a message on Shruti's comment section. He wrote, "Your born to give back a lot more to cinema as a story teller too !!! There is not even 10 percent of your talent that has been explored and we all believe the best is yet to come in a bigger way and it will soon with all your new work! Congrats and love always."



Another comment stated, "We have to thank the movies for giving YOU to us!! So many more movies, roles and milestones to look forward to and celebrate!"

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has been battling Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Earlier she shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.

On the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)