Shruti Hassan pens memorable, enriching 'Devi' experience

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Shruti Hassan on Saturday shared a special message for the cast of the woman-centric short film 'Devi' where she shared her memorable and enriching experience to shoot with an ensemble star cast.

The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram where he shared the note for the cast members along with a picture with the smiling ladies including Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kajol, Neha Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She captioned her enriching experience of working in the movie as, "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching.i believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women. missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things !! @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata !!"

Talking about her immemorable experience of working with Kajol, she wrote, " @kajol you've been an inspiration beyond words and your fun energy and down to earth nature is [?] @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script !! It's been such a fun journey [?] Thank you @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this."



'Devi' has an ensemble cast including actors such as Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

The powerful short film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. The short film which is both directed and written by Priyanka Banerjee and is produced by Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar.



The short film will be opened for public viewing on March 2. (ANI)

