'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is about 'Pyaar vs Sanskar', Ayushmann to romance Jitendra Singh

New Delhi (India), Sept 19 (ANI): 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' seems to be about 'Pyaar vs Sanskaar' where Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen romancing Jitentra Kumar as he is playing a homosexual in the film.

The actor took his fans to the 'Allahabad's Tripathi angan stadium' to introduce them to the upcoming film's characters. His quirky way of revealing the cast featured an animated clip on Twitter.

The video starts with a comic narration of the 'Kaali Gobi match' between 'Pyaar vs Sanskar'.

Gajrao Rao is presented as Shankar Tripathi, head of the family with his wife Sunaina Tripathi (Neena Gupta), who passes on the 'gobi' to their to-be daughter-in-law Kusum (Pankhuri Awasthy).

Then comes Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi who missed catching the 'gobi' as he had his gaze fixed on Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana).

Manurishi Chaddha will be playing Chaman Tripathi, Shankar's younger brother with Sunita Rajwar essaying the role of his wife. Maanvi Gagroo and Neeraj Singh are also a part of the film's cast as 'Goggle Tripathi' and 'Keshav' respectively.



Hitesh Kewalya's directorial went on floors earlier this month and will hit big screens on March 13, next year.

The sequel to the 2017 hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L. Rai. (ANI)