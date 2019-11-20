'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team wraps Banaras schedule!

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): The Banaras schedule of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has finally come to an end and after long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city!
The crew enjoyed a get together on Tuesday night and Pankhuri Awasthi who is essaying the role of Kusum in the film documented their last night in the city.
"Banaras Schedule wrap party with the #smzs team!" she captioned.

Prior to this, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana had also shared whereabouts of shoots in Banaras on social media often.
The upcoming feature is the sequel to the 2017 hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which starred Ayushmann opposite Bhumi Pednekar.
While the first instalment followed the story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction, the second one will see a homosexual love story and the 'Article 15' actor will be seen romancing Jitendra Kumar.
Earlier in September, Ayushmann shared a motion poster of the feature introducing every character. The actor will be seen reuniting with his 'Badhaai Ho' parents Gajrao Rao and Neena Gupta.
Also starring in the film are Pankhuri, Manushri Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles.
The film also underwent a date change as its release was scheduled earlier to February 21 next year from March 13.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, who has also produced the prequel. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

IFFI 2019 opens today: Here's what to catch at the golden jubilee edition

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia's oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of intriguing auto and you can't...

Maharashtra [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only '101 percent 1RK' auto rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:06 IST

Mandy Moore announces first music tour after long gap

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore announced her first music tour after nearly a decade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:34 IST

Emilia Clarke recalls how she dealt with nude scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The former 'Game of Thrones' superstar Emilia Clarke opened up about doing nude scenes during the first season of the hit HBO show.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:25 IST

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host 2019 American Music Awards

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:47 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez announces upcoming project with John...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at an event in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:11 IST

'OneRepublic' plans to drop an album by Spring 2020

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Fans of 'OneRepublic' might get a new song by the bandmates in the New Year, somewhere around Spring.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:07 IST

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's latest picture is unmissable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): After delivering a power-packed performance in India, Katy Perry is giving major couple goals with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Jennifer Lopez is new global face of designer brand 'Coach'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The 'Hustlers' actor and producer, Jennifer Lopez will star in the luxury brand 'Coach' ad campaigns, following fellow ambassadors like actor Michael B. Jordan and singer Selena Gomez.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:26 IST

David Foster, Katharine McPhee express their 'genuine' love...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Romantic couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster who tied the knot in June are still in the honeymoon phase.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:25 IST

I bonded with him more than a friend: Camila Cabello about...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Pop-icon Camila Cabello who is dating singer Shawn Mendes says that initially, their romance was awkward.

Read More
iocl