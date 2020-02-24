'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' records healthy weekend, mints Rs 32.66 crores

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' received a healthy collection over the weekend by minting Rs 32.66 crores.

Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. The movie observed a good growth on the second day at the box office and grossed Rs 11.08 crores, while on the third day it observed limited growth, grossing Rs 12.03 crores. It is important for the movie to stay strong over the weekdays to join the 100 crore club.



The film critic also shared and compared the weekend collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's past outings since 2017. His 2018 outing 'Badhaai Ho' topped the chart with a collection of Rs 45.70 crores followed by his 2019 flick 'Bala' with Rs 44.57 crores. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' holds fourth place with a weekend collection of Rs 32.66 crores.



'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

It also features Neena Gupta, Garjraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. (ANI)

