Sid-Kiara reception: Vicky Kaushal, Ishan Khattar and Manish Malhotra exude style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): As Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ended their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, B-town celebs graced the event in style.

Sporting a blue suit, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper. Katrina Kaif missed the occasion.



Vidya Balan came with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. Vidya opted for an Indo-Western ensemble, teaming it up with perfect jewellery while Sidharth sported a black suit.



Manish Malhotra, who designed the bridal wear of the couple, chose a black suit for the occasion.





Ishan Khattar also sported a black suit.



Neetu Kapoor came later and Alia Bhatt did not miss the photo-op with her mother-in-law. Neetu wore a bright-coloured salwar kameez.



Meanwhile, talking about the bride and groom, for the reception, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show!

Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown.

Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking incredibly adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media. (ANI)

