Sid Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' trailer makes people nostalgic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God' became the talk of the town as soon as the filmmakers dropped the trailer of the film.

The film which is set to release around Diwali this year will see Sidharth Malhotra as a man who is almost dead after an accident and enters the world of Ajay Devgn's character in the film where he meets 'Yumdoot'.

The film looks like a funny, family entertainer. Ajay Devgn who will be seen as 'Chitragupt' in the movie will quiz Sidharth Malhotra in a game he calls 'Game of Life'. The film appears to give out a social message with fun twists, turns, and comic timings.

Many people on the internet believe that the film will bring back the charm of early 2000s films. An Instagram user wrote, "Woohoo woohoo! It's finally here. The concept is so different and full of humour. Can't wait for THANK GOD to release now. Congratulations Sid boy".





Another user wrote, "This Is What We Wanted. Pure Family Comedy Giving Off Those Late 90s - Early 20s Vibes Of God Tussi Great Ho, Tarzan The Wonder Car & Vaah! life ho toh aisi and I had stopped watching Bollywood for like years but ngl Sid is the only person in Bollywood I trust!! what a versatile and mouldable actor cannot fathom how his last picture was such a serious action patriotic film while this one is pure comedy he can transcend into every character fluidlyyy!! I love how this film gives off amazing vibes and can be a family entertainer in years since Golmaal series!!"



The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role and is produced by T-Series and Maruti International. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also features Nora Fatehi who will be seen doing a dance number.

While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year. (ANI)

