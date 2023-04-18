Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Sharvari 'gulati master'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actor Sharvari's fitness regime is quite impressive.

On Tuesday, she dropped a video of her doing multiple flips under the guidance of her trainer.

"Getting closer, one flip at a time," Sharvari captioned the post.

Her video caught netizens' attention.

"Woaaah.....that is cool," a social media user wrote.

"Woahhhhhh this is incredible buddy," another one wrote.

Her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, too, dropped a comment and that too a hilarious one.

"Gulati master," he commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Sharvari has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Aditya Chopra's spy universe.

A source said, "Sharvari has been groomed for years within the well-oiled YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi (Aditya Chopra) believes in Sharvari's talent and the industry too feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and is extremely gorgeous. Basically, she has all that it takes to be the next female superstar of the country."

"Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe that features some of the biggest superstars of our country like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif. Sharvari will be part of a huge film from this universe and this announcement will blow people's minds," the source added.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra produced film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She also has a few YRF projects in her kitty which are yet to be released. (ANI)