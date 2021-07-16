Siddhant Chaturvedi pens special birthday wish for Katrina Kaif, recalls his fan to friend journey

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Social media was flooded with lovely birthday wishes from celebrities and fans as Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Friday. However, among all the wishes, it is Siddhant Chaturvedi's special wish to his 'Phone Bhoot' co-star which is creating a buzz, and here's the reason why.

Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's blockbuster 'Gully Boy' took to his Instagram story and recalled his journey from being a fanboy of Katrina to her co-star and now her "friend".

In the special birthday greeting for "the coolest girl in the town", Siddhant wrote, "@katrinakaif Happy birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good badminton games to those long fitness hack chats, I'm always looking forward to learn from you. From a Fan to a Co-actor and now a friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushi waala Buddday Katty!"





For the unversed, with the badminton games, Siddhant reminisced the day when the cast of 'Phone Bhoot' was shooting in Udaipur. Katrina posted a video on her Instagram handle where she and Siddhant were seen indulged in a game of badminton "in-between the shots". The game soon turned competitive, leading Ishaan Khatter- the third co-star in the film, to wait for his chance to play.

Katrina captioned the video as, "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case."

In July 2020, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black-coloured suits with white-coloured shirts underneath them.

The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. 'Phone Bhoot', penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors. (ANI)

