Siddhant Chaturvedi shares nerdy look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): On Sunday the 'Gehraiyaan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi unleashed his studious side. As he dropped new pictures on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant treated his fans with cute yet studious pictures.

Sharing the picture, the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor wrote, 'Sundays ko Chain nahi."



In the picture, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen totally engrossed in reading a book. He was dressed in a red v-neck sweater with a white-red border that he teamed up with white loose trousers.

To accessorize his studious look with a pair of glasses and a chunky chain.

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans chimed into the comment section.

One of the actor's followers wrote, "Sunday got BETTER."





Another user wrote, "Should I look at you or the books?"



A user dropped a hilarious comment, "When a rapper becomes an educated person."

Meanwhile, Siddhant is in news for his relationship with his rumoured girlfriend and also has posted pictures and videos giving fans a hint of their dating.

Meanwhile, Siddhant was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year but now will hit the theatres on 4th November 2022, and fill face a box office clash with Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

He will be also seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Excel entertainment's next action thriller 'Yudhra'. (ANI)

