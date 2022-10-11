Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about exploring diverse roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): After enthralling the audience with his rapper avatar in 'Gully Boy' and a passionate lover with grey shades in 'Gehraiyaan', Siddhant Chaturvedi is now all set to make everyone laugh with his role of a ghostbuster in 'Phone Bhoot'.

Asked if it's a conscious effort to pick up different roles at the trailer launch of 'Phone Bhoot' in Mumbai, Siddhant said, "I don't like doing the same kind of work. If I had to keep my work monotonous, I would be CA today. I always want to explore roles. That is why I did that role in the past and now I am doing comedy. It's a conscious effort to surprise people."

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The trailer of the horror-comedy was unveiled on Monday.

The trailer shows two self-proclaimed ghostbusters, Siddhant and Ishaan and Katrina as a ghost who reaches out to them with a business idea. As the trio goes out to catch ghosts in order to get them to attain freedom, Jackie Shroff comes and decides to teach them a lesson and spoil their plans.

Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022. (ANI)