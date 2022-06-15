Siddhanth Kapoor shares selfie with mysterious woman after getting bail in drugs case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): After getting out on bail in a drugs case, actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor and a DJ, shared a picture with a woman on a flight.

He added a red heart, folded hands, and evil-eye amulet emojis to the Instagram picture, in which he is seen sitting with the woman on the flight. Both of them had their masks on their faces.



This is Siddhanth's first post after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs in Bengaluru recently. However, it seems like he has now deleted the image.



Siddhanth was detained with four other people on Sunday night.

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted.

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside. (ANI)

