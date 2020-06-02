Siddharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty send adorable birthday wishes to Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): As 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha rings in her 33rd birthday amid quarantine on Tuesday, her pals from the industry Siddharth Malhotra, and Athiya Shetty made sure to make the day special for the birthday girl.

The 'Marjaavaan' actor put out a picture on his Instagram Story with Sonakshi and wrote, "Happy Quarantine Birthday... Big love and hug @aslisona. See you on the other side." (with a smiling emoji).



Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty posted an extremely adorable moment between the 'Rowdy Rathore' actor and herself on her Instagram Story. She shared a picture wherein Sinha is seen holding up in arms as they both share a smile. Along with the picture she wished the birthday girl by saying, " Sona, Happiest birthday, you are truly golden." (along with a red heart emoji).



Earlier in the day, Sinha received scores of birthday from stars including Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra and father Shatrughan Sinha. (ANI)

