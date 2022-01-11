Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule to come up with 'Matka King' series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and director Nagraj Manjule have teamed up for a new series tentatively titled 'Matka King'.

Set between the 1960s and the 1990s, the upcoming project is inspired by the life of Ratan Khatri. He was known as the founding father of gambling in India and dubbed as the 'Matka King'.

Talking about the project, Siddharth said, "Nagraj Manjule's SAIRAT is one of my favourite movies of the last decade and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him to tell this fascinating story that we hope will resonate with viewers across India and the world!"



Nagraj Manjule also expressed his joy about the venture.

"I am looking forward to this new opportunity of being able to tell a very unique and captivating story on OTT and partnering with Sid Roy Kapur who shares a common creative vision. I truly hope that the viewers enjoy the world of the Matka King as much as we are enjoying the process of creating it," he shared.

'Matka King' will capture the culture of Mumbai's teeming working classes of the '60s and 70s, and chart the progress of the nation through their lives and the betting syndicate operated by Khatri. (ANI)

