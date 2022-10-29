Siddharth wishes Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, shares romantic picture

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): South actor Siddharth, on Friday, sent warm birthday wishes to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared post which he captioned, "Happy Happy

Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkQG89oP4Ol/

In the picture, Aditi could be seen standing close to Siddharth with her hands on his shoulder.

Soon after the 'Rang De Basanti' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The 'Mirzapur' actor Divyenndu Sharma commented, " Nazar na lage."

A fan wrote, "Bhabhi mil gayi bhaya."



Another fan commented, " You guys look great together."

As per reports, Siddharth and Aditi have been dating for quite a long time after they first met on the sets of their romantic action film 'Maha Samudram'.

They have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors of their dating.

Last year, the duo was seen attending actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's wedding in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi was last seen in the romantic comedy Tamil film 'Hey Sinamika' alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Helmed by Brinda, the film received positive responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an A.R Rahman musical, silent film 'Gandhi Talks'. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

The film is set to release in 2023.

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Escaype' which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

