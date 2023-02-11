Sidharth-Kiara back in Mumbai, distribute sweets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The dulha and dulhaan are back in Mumbai. Ahead of their Mumbai reception on Sunday, newly-wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to their favourite city on Saturday. The duo posed for the paps outside their Mumbai residence and distributed sweets for the paps.

Sidharth looked dapper as he opted for a white kurta-pajama. Kiara looked beautiful in a yellow Anarkali. The new bride sported sindoor, and mangalsutra as well. The couple were all smiles for the camera. They were seen exchanging light-hearted moments while posing for the paps.





After tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi for their "griha pravesh" at the groom's residence in the capital. The couple also hosted a reception for their close friends and family members at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.



Announcing them as each other's better half, the duo took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The duo's second reception is set to take place at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on February 12. The extravagant post-wedding function will kick off from 8:30 pm onwards.

It's going to be a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists are expected to attend the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh among others are likely to mark their presence at the function.(ANI)

