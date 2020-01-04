Sidharth, Kiara vacationing together in Africa?

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra has shared his happy vibe with the world through some latest stills from his vacation. And why not? When his lady love (Kiara Advani) is accompanying him on the New Year vacation, he has got all the right reasons to be happy.

The actor took to Instagram and Twitter on Saturday to share a picture where he can be seen soaking the early rays of the sun amidst eye-soothing greenery.



Kiara also shared several moments with her fans through multiple posts from the vacation. The frames showcase Kiara enjoying amidst the African greens to taking a hot balloon ride.



Sidharth captioned one of the pictures on Instagram as, "Starting the year with soaking up the morning sun Mother Nature at its best!" while Kiara shared, "Further you look, closer you feel."

The pictures and posts do not feature the two together, however they have a lot in common. From the location to the backdrops to the mood, it is evident that the rumoured couple has most probably decided to take their relationship a step ahead, ringing in their New Year together.

Though the story of Sidharth and Kiara's rumoured relationship is doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now, there is a possibility that the truth may unfold with their confirmation now. However, there has been no confirmation or couple pictures shared by either of the actors yet. (ANI)

