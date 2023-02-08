Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make first appearance as married couple

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance together post their magical wedding in Jaisalmer.

The couple was clicked at the Jaisalmer airport a while ago as they left for New Delhi.

Oozing charm and looking extremely gorgeous, Kiara made her first public appearance as a new bride quite fashionably. She was seen sporting a black velvet tracksuit but what made her look even better was the 'Sindoor' that she very proudly flaunted along with a 'mangalsutra' and 'chooda'! Truly a classic Indian bride, right?

Sidharth, on the other hand, kept it casual in a leather jacket and denims.

They walked hand-in-hand towards the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding.

Check out the photos here:









Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh on February 7.

For the ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.



Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked. (ANI)

