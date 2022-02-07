Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 8 years of 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Hasee Toh Phasee' has completed eight years today.

Marking the special occasion, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared one of the memorable scenes from the film.



"#8YearsOfHaseeTohPhasee," she captioned the post.

He also shared a video of the hit song 'Zehnaseeb' from the film.





Helmed by Vinil Mathew, 'Hasee Toh Phasee', which is a romantic drama, also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.

Parineeti, too, celebrated eight years of 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. She dropped a video of her crooning the beautiful melody Zehnaseeb from the 2014 film.

Sharing the video, she mentioned how she decided to record this impromptu version of the song, which was originally sung by Chinmayi and Shekhar Ravjiani to celebrate eight years of the film.



"Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu .. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP," she posted. (ANI)

