Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's action thriller 'Yodha' release date changed again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' has now postponed the official release date of their film.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture which he captioned, "SIDHARTH MALHOTRA: 'YODHA' GETS NEW RELEASE DATE... #Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets new release date: In *cinemas* on 15 Sept 2023... Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha."

This is the second time the release date of 'Yodha' has been pushed forward.

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023 and now 'Yodha' is slated to hit the theatres on September 15.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)