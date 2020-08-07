Sidharth Malhotra motivates fans to 'stay fit' with latest Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Motivating fans to stay fit, actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday soared temperature as he treated his fans with a video showcasing his chiselled physique and 6 pack abs.

The 'Ek Villain' actor shared a montage on Instagram featuring his different pictures as he puts on display his ripped physique. The video starts with a shot capturing a shirtless Sidharth as he demonstrates a perfectly shaped upper body. The short video showcases different pictures of the actor.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor motivated the fans to stay fit as he mentioned in the caption, "#Hustle, Keep at it. Always #Motivation #SidFit."

View this post on Instagram #Hustle, Keep at it. Always #Motivation #SidFit A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Aug 7, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more than 90 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Lately, the 'Brothers' actor has been quite active and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated 6 years of 'Ek Villain' and shared a video on Twitter. Along with the video, he noted, "#6YearsOfEkVillain, it brings back several memories from the shooting days which included prepping up for the shoot and much more."

He also thanked his fans for their love and support and thanked the team and co-stars for their support. (ANI)