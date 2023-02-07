Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra's romantic drama 'Hasee Toh Phasee' turns 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer romantic drama film 'Hasee toh Phasee' turned 9 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, "To a 'cucking frazy' love story that made its place in your heart, 9 years ago!"

In the video, Dharma productions shared some glimpses from the film with the song 'Mann Chala' playing in the background.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"And today this Nikhil is getting married," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "All time favorite siddharth pari neeti movie."

"Favourite movie ever," another fan commented.

Helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2014 and received decent responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, he will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Yodha' opposite actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)